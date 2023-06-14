Central New York

Indian Creek Farm

Location: 1408 Trumansburg Rd., Ithaca

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Price:

Other notes: Visit the news page on their website for weekly updates on their u-pick crops.

Reeves Farms

Location: 1220 West Genesee Rd., Baldwinsville

Hours: Open daily 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Price: $6/quart, $20/four quarts, $36/eight quarts

Other notes: Visit their farmstand prior to going to the field for directions and containers.

Abbott Farms

Location: 3275 Cold Springs Rd., Baldwinsville

Hours: Open Tuesday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Price:

Other notes: Strawberry fest will be from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. June 17

Emmi Farms:

Location: 1492 W Genesee Rd., Lysander

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Price: $6/quart, $20/four quarts, $36/eight quarts

Other notes: The farm provides containers; do not bring your own as they are not permitted.

Western New York

Greg’s U-pick Farm Market

Location: 9270 Lapp Rd., Clarence Center

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Price: 1-10 pounds $5/pound, 10 or more pounds $4/pound, picking buckets $2/each, picking quarts 25 cents each.

Other notes: Bring along a bucket or bowl, quart baskets and classic picking pail are available for purchase. Cash or check payments only.

Great Valley Berry Patch

Location: 5608 Humphrey Rd., Great Valley

Hours: Call 716-945-5221 for hours.

Price: $3/pound

Other notes: Bring a container or some are available for purchase.

Becker Farms

Location: 3724 Quaker Rd., Gasport

Hours: Open daily 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Price: Not available online.

Other notes: Picking conditions vary because of the weather, call 716-772-2211 for the most updated information.

Rochester

Bauman’s Farm Market & Greenhouse

Location: 1340 Five Mile Line Rd., Webster

Hours: Open daily 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Price: $4.25/quart

Other notes: Cash only. Quarts provided for picking.

Burch Farms

Location: 527 North Ave., Hilton

Hours: Open daily 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Price: $3.50/pound

Other notes: The u-pick season will begin June 24.

Hudson Valley

Dubois Farms

Location: 209 Perkinsville Rd, Highland

Hours: Open Wednesday – Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Price: Not available online.

Other notes: None.

Kelder’s Farm

Location: 5755 U.S. Rt 209, Kerhonkson

Hours: Thursday – Tuesday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Price: $8/quart, 4-quart basket $25/each.

Other notes: Ticket to u-pick entrance is $10.95, children under 2 and adults 80+ enter free.

Lawrence Farm Orchards

Location: 306 Frozen Ridge Rd., Newburgh

Hours: Open daily 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Price: Not available online.

Other notes: Admission is $7/person Monday – Thursday and $10/person Friday – Sunday.

Capital Region

Ariel’s Farm

Location: 194 Northern Pines Rd., Gansevoort

Hours: Open daily 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Price: $4.85/pound

Other notes: None.

Buhrmaster Farm

Location: 189 Saratoga Rd., Schenectady

Hours: Open daily 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Price: $6/quart, $22/four quarts

Other notes: The u-pick field is located on Worden and Swaggertown roads in Glenville. Check their Facebook page for updated information related to weather.

Bowman Orchards

Location: 147 Sugar Hill Rd., Rexford

Hours: Wednesday – Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Price: $8.25/quart, $30/quart

Other notes: Entrance fee of $5 at the gate or $3 online prior to visiting the farm.