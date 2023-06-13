TAMPA, Fla. — The rise of online sales has had a negative impact on malls, resulting in a significant decrease in the number of malls in America from 2,500 in the 1980s to around 700 presently, according to a report by Business Insider.

Endorphinz is a production studio and non-traditional retailer that has found a home at Tampa’s second-oldest mall.

“I know that the mall is trying to open so that companies like ours can come in and create good content,” said Endorphinz Director Justin Lance. “I think in a time when retail spaces are struggling, this is a good time to repurpose spaces like this and think of how they can be used to create content or other business opportunities where people need a lot of space.”

The studio is attracting other businesses, such as Glampions Fitness. CEO Brittany Dixon is a former bodybuilder who works as a fitness expert for the Home Shopping Network.

With more than 15 years in the fitness industry, the certified nutrition and wellness consultant is now using her production and fitness background to launch the Glampions Fitness app.

A few months ago, she decided to move her business to Tampa from Atlanta.

“Just working here and moving my business to Tampa has made my business easier,” Dixon said. “Because I can focus on building the business versus hands-on being a producer, makup artist, etc.”

Dixon is using the Endorphinz studio to record workout videos for her app at University Mall — the same mall she used to work part-time at while going to school.

“I was like, ‘My family is here, Endorphinz is here, and sunshine!’” she chuckled.

Dixon is adding her brand to a list of small businesses helping to revitalize the mall.

“There’s a lot of tech business that I can collab with, grow with and learn from,” she added.

Dixon says Tampa has the perfect resources to build her fit-tech business, and it’s a leading market for technology and fitness talent.

The tech industry growth in Tampa is expected to continue, with projections of adding more than 3,700 jobs by 2027, for a total growth of 14%, according to the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council.

With Tampa ranking as the No. 1 city for women-owned businesses, according to the council, Dixon is not looking back, and already feels that this re-location decision will pay off.

“I’m trying to help people understand that you can fit fitness into your busy schedule,” she said.

Dixon wants to grow her business and for consumers to feel like they have a stake in her brand.

“I used to compete and thought to myself, ‘I can’t help everyone, but this will be a great way to train everyone by starting an app,’” she said.

The fitness app, Glampions Fitness, is currently in beta testing and can be downloaded now on both iOS and Android.

Dixon says her vision is the feeling of success — both in business and in life.