MELBOURNE, Fla. — Gas prices across the state of Florida have soared by 10 cents per gallon in just one week, according to AAA, creating a burden for motorists and small businesses alike.

What You Need To Know Gas prices in Florida have risen 10 cents over the past week



Small businesses reliant on fuel have been feeling the burden of costs — that's on top of a decrease in business due to inflation



The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida currently hovers around $3.46

This increase comes even before the official start of the summer season.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida currently hovers around $3.46, and among those feeling the impact is Conard Hendrickson, a former roofer who now works for Evergreen Lawncare of Brevard LLC.

"I like to work outdoors," Hendrickson shared. His job involves operating equipment that runs on gas, including lawnmowers, weed-eaters, edgers, blowers, and their work truck.

He says that his crew alone spends $100 a day on fuel for their 15 routes, up from $70 per day before inflation struck.

Jenn Vila, the owner of the company, explains that they are currently experiencing a 20-25% decline in business due to the rising costs.

Vila points out that the escalating fuel prices are the main reason behind the increase in their expenses.

"This is why prices go up because the fuel goes up, and the fuel goes up overnight, and I have to do monthly lawn maintenance," she said. "I can't just raise my prices overnight, so that means as small business owners we have to eat the cost."

In addition, small businesses are also dealing with other financial obligations such as payroll and insurance.