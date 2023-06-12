President Joe Biden is underwent a root canal procedure at the White House on Monday, his physician said in a letter, forcing him to miss some scheduled events.

The procedure will be conducted at the White House, his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said.

Biden experienced dental pain in his lower right premolar on Sunday, per the letter, and had an initial root canal procedure performed by the Presidential Dental Team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following an examination. Biden "tolerated the procedure well" and there were no complications, Dr. O'Connor noted.

After experiencing some discomfort on Monday -- "which was anticipated," Dr. O'Connor noted -- the team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was set to complete the procedure.

The president will not be put under anesthesia, nor will the 25th Amendment be invoked to temporarily transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris, a White House official said. Biden temporarily transferred power to Harris after undergoing a colonoscopy in 2021.

Harris was set to take Biden's place Monday at an event celebrating college athletes at the White House, and a key meeting scheduled with outgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will be rescheduled for Tuesday, per a White House official.