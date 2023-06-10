LEXINGTON, Ky. — To celebrate Pride Month, several restaurants participated in the Lexington Pride Restaurant Week that started on June 3 and wrapped up today.

North Lime Coffee & Donuts was one of 18 restaurants that were part of the event. This was the second year the café participated.

“A lot of our community within our local community, but also within our shop community, is part of the LGBTQIA+ community and so we like to support them, show our appreciation for them, and support when we can,” said Sam Barr, the café manager.

There were a couple of menu items that were specially made for the event, including a tie-dye-colored yeast donut and a special brown sugar cold brew. Fifteen percent of the sales made from those items went toward the Lexington Pride Center.

“I think we’ve sold over 500 of the rainbow yeast and over 100 of the cold brews so it’s been a really great week for it,” said Barr.

Standing in solidarity with the Pride community is what North Lime Coffee & Donuts aims to do, something that Barr said he also believes in.

“For me, it’s just about caring for the people in the community, being able to give back, you know, and honestly just being kind and compassionate to one another and I think that’s really important and it’s great to work for small companies that can get out there and still give back even though, you know, we’re not the biggest company,” said Barr. “We might not always be able to donate the most but we do what we can.”

Though the café may be small, but when working together, the restaurants are mighty.

The Lexington Pride Restaurant Week concluded Saturday, but there are several other events planned in Lexington and its surrounding areas for Pride Month, including the Lexington Pride Festival on June 24.