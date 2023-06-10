Hudson Cannabis has seen great success in its two priorities: meeting a New York state cannabis market in bloom and doing so in an Earth-conscious manner.

“Oh, look at all these worms, and it's so warm in there,” said Freya Dobson. She climbed on top of what was a compost pile of hemp stalks now turned into new Earth that sustains.

“It smells good,” Dobson said. “It's like you'd want to live in here. Look at all this life, which is a sign that your soil, like, has all the kind of nutrients that you need to grow plants in it.”

Hudson Cannabis isn’t your average farm. Dobson and her siblings are taking the regenerative properties that come with growing hemp and cannabis to repair exhausted soil.

“When you drive across this country, you see a lot of devastated farmland, open fields,” said Dobson.

“Here you see a field that is covered in different perennial grasses,” Dobson said. “Wildflowers like that is those are native grasses to this area that can exist here because we don't we are not every year growing the same crop in the same place, which is really what conventional farming does."

The Hudson Cannabis team has deliberately done the opposite and proof of their success is on the land they walk every day.

“You put a thumb in there and you say, oh, it stays and it doesn't fall apart. That's a sign you have living healthy soil,” Dobson said triumphantly.

Growing up on her parent’s organic farm, she’s known this was of life since she could walk.

“That’s me as a little baby in a wheelbarrow, and that is me cutting salad greens,” said Dobson as she scrolled through her cell phone photo albums reminiscing on times with her family when she was just a toddler spending a day with her dad.

The family’s organic growing techniques have taken root at Hudson Cannabis, with products on the shelves at dispensaries throughout New York state.

“That’s my dad… probably, I guess from the 80s… drying weed,” said Dobson.

The cannabis industry is weaved throughout their family tree.

“He’s in awe,” Dobson said about her father. “I mean, I think it warms his heart to see his also children working all together in the same industry that he pioneered in.”

Organic cannabis farming just looks a lot different than what her dad used to do. According to the family, cannabis and hemp also have the ability to restore carbon to the soil, not releasing it into the atmosphere. Now, it’s grown, harvested, dried, clipped and packaged in Hudson, all ready to accommodate a state cannabis industry on the rise. According to Forbes, New York is set to become the second-largest cannabis market across the country, only second to California.

According to industry professionals, as more organizations receive licenses to grow or sell cannabis products, the state expects 63,000 new jobs to be created.