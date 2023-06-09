CLEVELAND — Pinball machines are a feature Daniel Bush likes to offer wedding guests at 78th Street Studios.

“It’s popular, it’s fun, and it’s funky," Bush said. "That’s what our business offers a client in terms of a wedding."



But the pandemic forced him to push some weddings back. He said there’s not a backlog now, but some of the rescheduled “COVID weddings” still haven’t happened yet.



“People changed their plans," Bush said. "They might have scaled down their wedding by that time for various reasons. It gave folks time to kind of reassess what they wanted in a wedding.”



The overall cost of a wedding has gone up since the pandemic, according to the website, theknot.com, which studies wedding prices. The wedding planning platform lists the national average cost for a wedding in 2022 was $30,000, which is a $2,000 increase from the year before.

In Ohio, the average cost is reported as $26,000 on the website.

But Bush said the vendors who are hired to work at his venue are dealing with higher costs for goods and staffing shortages.



“We’re not supplying the alcohol," Bush said. "We’re not supplying the food. God forbid we should ever supply food. That’s the hardest business in the world to me, personally. We know that a lot of caterers are struggling right now with staffing just like restaurants are.”



Bush said he’s busier than ever with new weddings scheduled. He is booked solid through the rest of the year with the new and rescheduled weddings. He is building a new food prep area to accommodate all the new weddings coming to his building.



“This is going to be definitely a significant upgrade," Bush said.



Bush said for any wedding rescheduled from the pandemic, he will honor the original prices he agreed on with the client.