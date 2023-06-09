MARION CO, Fla. — With the largest equestrian complex in the nation, some call Ocala the horse capital of the world. The area is seeing equestrian-related growth and with it, an uptick in stories of abuse and neglect, even from owners with the best intentions.

Call it horse sense, but wild horses couldn’t drive Christine Massinger away from what’s she’s doing now.

“It’s been the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done. But it’s also had its share of sorrows,” said Massinger.

Massinger is the executive director of Horse Protection Association of Florida. While the organization is based in Marion County, it serves the entire state.

“As you can imagine being the Horse Capital of the World, we’re seeing that growth expand into some positive things with horses, but it also has a negative impact as well,” said Massinger.

Massinger said the organization has seen an increase in abuse and neglect cases across the state. Everything from intentional horse abuse to uneducated owners. In some cases, Marion County Animal Control or even the sheriff’s office gets involved.

“God forbid that there was just Marion County Animal Control that had to deal with all of this. That would be an overabundance responsibility and expense for the taxpayer. That’s where our organization, Horse Protection of Florida, comes in because our donor base is who is caring for these horses,” said Massinger.

According to the Animal Welfare Institute, approximately 920,000 horses die annually in the U.S. Massinger’s organization helped 80 horses last year. She is no stranger to seeing trauma. In a former life, she was the youngest female judge in Pennsylvania. After she retired, she turned toward her real passion for helping animals.

“We started to look up ‘Horses United States’ and this place called Ocala came up on the map. I looked at my husband and I said, ‘Ocala, it sounds like a place we should go visit,’” Massinger recalled.

Twenty-two years later, she still calls Ocala home, where she’s still helping her community. The Horse Protection Association of Florida is currently rehabilitating 52 horses at their Marion County ranch. But Massinger said they receive weekly calls about potential cases.

“We’re also interestingly have some situations where the human is not aware of how badly the horse looks. That human is seeing the horse on a daily basis and not seeing the horse regress. Some people get themselves in a situation where they cannot literally see how poor the horse is doing,” said Massinger.

With owning a big animal comes big responsibility. Massinger hopes more people make an educated discussion when considering owning a horse.

The organization also has a program for elderly horse owners where they allow their horses to stay on the ranch in a sanctuary in case something happens to their owners. If you’re interested in volunteering or helping financially, click here.