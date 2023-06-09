JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — It’s a time unlike any other in Licking County as Intel sets roots there. Along with the multi-national technology company, other businesses, employees and new residents are expected to come.

What You Need To Know With Intel coming to Ohio, an initiative called “Framework” is helping to align communities in Licking County on a desired future



A third round of public engagement this week allowed community members to review information and provide insight before the creation of a final resource guide for area leaders



It’s helping residents feel included in the growth that Intel and other companies are expected to bring to central Ohio



Session two of the final round of open houses is Monday, June 12 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the downtown library in Newark

Cities and towns are working to prepare for the growth, but residents want involvement.

“This is my backyard. It's Licking County. So, I live in Pataskala and I work in Johnstown,” said Isabel Nelson. “So, I wanted more information.”

Quickly after Intel’s announcement that central Ohio will be its newest manufacturing location, The Thomas J. Evans Foundation in Newark, a private family foundation that has been in place since the mid-1960s, was tapped to be an unbiased moderator in meetings with city leaders. The foundation created an initiative called “Framework” which was developed in April of last year to give a voice to the community Intel is moving into.

“Intel was the catalyst for this projec,t but truly, the growth in western Licking County is far, is more far-reaching than just Intel,” said Jennifer Roberts, the executive director of the Thomas J. Evans Foundation. “You have Amgen and Meta. Amazon is expanding. Business after business is coming to Licking County. So, what we're trying to do is give the tools to our local jurisdictions so that they can do more intensive and more thoughtful and more strategic planning within their own communities.”

Jennifer Roberts leads the Framework project and has helped host public input sessions the past year. In the first round, they asked community members what was most important to them about their county.

In the second round, they asked residents what type of places they would want to see recreated in their county and what character or design qualities they like. Roberts said residents were asked to pick specific locations they would want to replicate and also identify places within their community that could be improved. Planning NEXT, led by Jamie Greene, is taking all the data, and analyzing it to identify what residents want to create more of and what they want to avoid moving forward.

More than 4,000 residents have participated in person or online. Roberts said so far community members’ top concerns are wanting to keep school districts strong, conserve open spaces, and retain a sense of community.

A third and final round of open houses gave everyone one more chance to provide insight before the creation of a final resource kit. The resource kit will be available online. Printed versions will be given to every elected official within Licking County.

“Basically, we're saying this is what the community has asked for as we move forward, and here are the tools to help you achieve those goals,” Roberts said.

Some people attending the open houses have lived in Licking County their entire lives, while others are new to the area.

“These changes are so personal to people, you know, their livelihoods are changing,” Roberts said. “Their, you know, homes that have been in their families for multiple generations are being impacted. Yet, we're still able to have really constructive dialogue and really think about how our community should look in the next five to 10 to 20 years.”

Nelson said this initiative, which has prioritized public engagement, has helped her and her neighbors feel more at peace with the growth expected to come. She said instead of leaving everyone to assume and wonder, it’s helping them put pieces together and giving them more insight into what’s to come.

“An opportunity is just what you make of it,” Nelson said. “So I think this is what they need to set a good foundation to build that development out. I think this could go wrong in a lot of ways, but they're doing everything they can to make sure that all of the right steps are being taken and we can see it for the wonderful boon and success I think it's going to be.”

Framework hopes to help everyone grow together with the changes, instead of growing apart.

“Essentially, Framework has given a voice to Licking County residents who felt after the decision, or the announcement about Intel coming to Licking County that they didn't have a voice,” Roberts said. “This project has given people an opportunity to talk about what is important to them, what they value, and how they want to see their community grow. And that's been a really critical part of our success.”

If you weren’t able to make it Wednesday, session two of the final round of open houses is Monday, June 12th from 4:30-7 p.m. at the downtown library in Newark. You can also submit comments online until June 16.