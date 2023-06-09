LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Manchester, a new luxury boutique stay, has touched down in Lexington's historic distillery district.

Lexington is welcoming those looking to feel at home in the bluegrass, and for visitors like Justin Schick, a visit through the home of the International horse museum itself, means taking in everything there is to love about the horse capital and more.

“So, I’ve been coming to Lexington, Kentucky for the last couple of years, and one of the things I enjoy most about Lexington is the horses,” Schick said.

While you won’t find any horses in the distillery district, it has a handful of local and tourist hotspots for people to enjoy.

Now, it's where they will find The Manchester, one of the newest hotels for the location.

Schick said the stay adds to this area.

“Really an experience, that I feel like I’m staying in an old you know, historical Kentucky, Lexington-esque building," Schick said.

He said the distillery district is a vibrant area — and that this stay adds to its growth.

Nik Feldman is one of the hoteliers behind The Manchester. He said he was drawn to Lexington after visiting the city in the summers when he was younger. Feldman says bringing The Manchester to life was a dream that he and his partner Hank Morris, just had to trust the process on.

“I wanted to finally make a leap and do this project so that when we were ready to get building and design, Hank joined me here as well,” Feldman said.

The seven-floor hotel holds 125 rooms and even double bunked — single rooms and two special dining and entertainment spots, Lost Palm and Granddam.

Hotel developer Hank Morris says from room to restaurant, every tile, arch, and color was meticulously thought-out and personalized to ensure things that are known around the commonwealth and central Kentucky were present.

“The Bluegrass, some of those richer blues, some of those dark brown tobaccos,” Morris explained.

It's why they hope people walk through these doors and think of Kentucky.

“It's really to create kind of an emotional connection for visitors to Kentucky to kind of explore it and in an immersive way," he said.

Morris said and both he and Feldman believe they have a vision for the future of this place — one that invites folks to feel like Kentuckians when in this city.