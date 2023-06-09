LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inflation is causing dog owners to surrender their pets to the Kentucky Humane Society.

Due to the full occupancy and rising pet food prices, the Kentucky Humane Society is having a harder time keeping the food on the shelves.

And that’s only the trailers.

“A lot of times this is full but right now it’s somewhat empty, as far as puppy food, kitten food, we go through a ton of that,” Melissa Pezzuto, the behavior manager, said.

Pezzuto has been a behavior manager at the Kentucky Humane Society for about three years and kennels are as full as she’s ever seen them.

The Wisconsin native said that right now, sponsors are a big help in keeping the shelter stocked with essentials.

“We’re super lucky to have all of those sponsors and donations, otherwise, I don’t know what we would do — spend a lot more money, that’s for sure and not have as many resources to help the animals.”

That’s because the shelter is having a hard time getting people to adopt dogs.

“The adoptions are down, so the request to bring them in is outpacing the people who are coming out to adopt, so we’ve run out of space for large breed dogs,” Karen Koenig, the VP of Animal Welfare, said.

Koenig said the state of the economy, including inflation and housing options are part of the reason more dogs are being dropped off at the shelter.

“The price of supplies have gone up. The price of veterinarian care has increased quite a bit. So veterinarian care has become out of reach for many owners. So instead of having discretionary income they used to have to maybe provide for their pets, they just no longer have it.”

Other essential items to keep the dogs rolling in the grass have also seen a price increase.

“Our supplies have gone up, everything has gone up, medications, the food has gone up, everything we supply to the animals has gone up,” Koenig said.

Pezzuto said right now, the community’s donations are really helping.

“Right now, we’re looking a little but bare, but we’re really lucky to have the community to get us through.”

In order to get these dogs into loving homes quicker, the Kentucky Humane Society is waiving adoption fees on dogs 40 lbs and over until Monday.

In addition to adoption, fostering is also an option.

Fostering can be from a week until two months.

The Kentucky Humane Society provides the necessary supplies. The shelter is also accepting monetary donations and supplies.