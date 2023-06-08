OCALA, Fla. — Three years after the start of the pandemic, employers are still struggling to find people to fill vacant positions. First responders are also feeling the heat.

What You Need To Know Like many industries, some fire agencies are seeing a shortage Ocala Fire is trying to get ahead by offering a mentorship program for kids and young adults



Within the mentorship program, cadets get hands-on experience on what being a firefighter is all about



The mentorship program seems to get people interested in the first responder field

The Ocala Fire Department is starting a mentorship program for kids and young adults to invest in the community and encourage the next generation of first responders.

“It’s really helping us not only recruit but also to retain. We build a pretty solid relationship with these people while they are going through the program that makes them endeared to the department,” said Cpt. Anthony Ortiz, Ocala Fire.

Cpt. Ortiz told Spectrum News the program is a way to introduce young people to the first responder field, with hands-on training and volunteering preparing them for the future.

Spectrum News followed one cadet around as she shared her journey of empowerment through the program that prepared her for EMT school.

Angela Chavez is working toward having a career in firefighting.

“Wanting to be a firefighter became my dream career. It’s something I’m not going to stop working toward,” said Chavez, Chief Cadet, Ocala Fire Mentorship Program.

Her dream began at Ocala Fire’s Mentorship Program.

“We’re making sure everyone is staying in sic and doing as they’re supposed to. Working toward not falling out of the exercises we’re doing. Slowly but surely everybody gets better at it,” said Chavez.

She joined three years ago and is one of 10 girls in the program. Now Chavez is a Chief Cadet on her way to EMT school. After that, fire school. By next year, she could be a fully certified firefighter.

And she’s not alone. The program has inspired others to join the team. In 2022, out of 146 participants, 33 were employed as first responders, while 5 enlisted in the military. The program also helped 35 cadets score $247,500 in scholarship money. And for Chavez, the program changed her life.

“I used to struggle a lot with speaking to people. That’s definitely changed everything,” said Chavez.

As Chavez gears up for her future, she’s using the tools and teamwork she’s learned from her time in the mentorship program and hopes to pay it forward in the future.

“To actually succeed in the career that I want, firefighting. And not just stop there, go out and give back to the community,” said Chavez.

She also hopes to see more women in the profession, showing the community what girl power really means.

“I need a ‘girl job’ — I don’t think there’s such a thing,” said Chavez.

Whether you want to join the Ocala Fire Department or be a part of the mentorship program, click here for more information.