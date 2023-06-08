An agreement has been reached to transfer ownership of Binghamton's Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital​, its locations and related physician practices, from Ascension to the Guthrie, according to a statement sent Thursday.

"Lourdes has been committed to our Mission of serving all persons, with special attention to those who are most vulnerable, a commitment we have acted upon in Binghamton since 1925. As a regional provider, Guthrie is well positioned to carry on this legacy, serving the community through an integrated care delivery system," said Kathy Connerton, president and CEO of Lourdes. "This transition will ensure that the Binghamton community has sustainable, quality healthcare access long into the future."

​​​The transition will include all current Lourdes services, facilities, providers and associates. Lourdes provides 24/7 emergency and acute care; specialty care; ambulatory surgery; a cancer center; a health and wellness center; and a network of primary care providers serving the Southern Tier.

"We are excited to bring Lourdes into our Guthrie family, with many shared values and mutual commitment to patient-centered care," said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh Jr., president and CEO of Guthrie. "Like Lourdes, Guthrie has a strong tradition of serving our communities, providing care to patients where they are. This transaction will enable a continuation of this joint tradition and strengthen our investments in care delivery, patient outcomes and experience for the greater Binghamton community."

The transaction is expected to close by early 2024, subject to standard regulatory approvals. Guthrie and Lourdes will continue to operate independently until then.

No other details of the deal were released.