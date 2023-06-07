PALM BAY, Fla. — Only four years into serving the community, a Palm Bay neighborhood market is in danger of shutting its doors.

It’s a situation so many small businesses are finding themselves in.

According to the financial group, Northone, nearly 50% say inflation and cash flow are the biggest issues they are dealing with. And this cornerstone that is in desperate financial straights.

Hot meals and deli sandwiches are served up daily at Evans Center and Community Market on Florida Avenue. Named after Roosevelt ‘Ross’ Evans, who opened a grocery store here in the early 1960s, it’s the freshest meat and produce around.

At the helm of the market is manager Edith Edwards. She’s passionate about getting the best quality food into customer’s carts.

“The neck bone, smoked turkey legs, pork chops, even more fish items, fresh fish,” said Edwards of some of the items up for purchase.

Evans Community Market has been a beacon of meals and fellowship in the Driskell Heights and Powells neighborhoods, plugging a food desert gap in this part of the city.

“We enjoy talking to the people who come in everyday, down to the regulars, even to the new faces that stop in, they feel at home when they come here,” Edwards said.

But leadership had a shock when they recently went over the books.

A million dollar ‘angel’ grant that was used to get Evans up and running had dried up.

With costs increasing due to inflation, some of the dozen employees likely will have to be let go.

$150,000 is needed to stay in business. Right now, they’ve raised $64,000 of that.

“We are still able to stay open with our deli, our market, but right now, we are going to do fresh produce and fresh meats. We just need to get the funds up to pay our employees and the bills,” said Barbara Boggs, Evans’ Marketing Manager.

Edwards desperately wants to keep the doors open so they can keep serving up fresh food to hungry neighbors.

“Anything we can do to uplift them throughout the day is what we do,” she said.