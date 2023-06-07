CINCINNATI — Pending city council approval, MadTree Brewing plans to convert a former airplane hangar in Blue Ash into its third greater Cincinnati location.

The craft brewery’s newest concept — MadTree Parks & Rec — would occupy a converted 15,000 square-foot hangar at bustling Summit Park on Glendale Milford Road.

What You Need To Know MadTree wants to open its Parks & Rec concept inside an old airplane hangar at Summit Park



While still in development, the plan calls for lots of outdoor space and a tie-in to the park's green space



The plan requires approval from Blue Ash City Council

MadTree is still working on the overall design, but the brewery promised the site would tie into Summit Park’s existing green space. One way they plan to do that is by creating a massive outdoor area featuring things like cornhole, fire pits, lots of seating and even walking trails.

Plans also call for an expansive taproom with indoor/outdoor areas for service of beer, cocktails and food. MadTree didn’t release any details about its possible food menu. The bar and restaurant also will feature private rental space.

A timeline for construction and completion isn’t yet available. MadTree is going to post project updates online.

“We love that people will be able to spend the whole day enjoying fun activities along with food and drinks with friends and family,” Brady Duncan, a MadTree co-founder, said in a statement.

Duncan described the site as a “fantastic opportunity” that checks a lot of boxes of what the 10-year-old brewery wanted. He specifically mentioned being in a “fantastic” park system and the central location as two major plusses. As a reference, the park is about 20 minutes from both downtown Cincinnati and MadTree’s headquarters in the Oakley neighborhood.

But Duncan stressed his team also got excited about the prospect of bringing another building “back to life.”

MadTree opened Alcove Kitchen + Bar in Over-the-Rhine last year in a historic but dilapidated building on Vine Street. Constructed in 1873, the building was once known as Weilert’s Café, a popular biergarten. It served as home to a host of enterprises over the decades before falling into a state of disrepair.

As it did with Alcove, MadTree has committed to meeting LEED Gold certification standards as part of the rehabilitation of the hangar. That’s one of the highest rating levels for green construction. The team also expressed a desire to partner with Blue Ash Parks and Recreation to support and maintain Summit Park’s sustainability efforts.

Founded in 2013, MadTree has spent the past decade working to celebrate and protect nature while reducing its impact on the environment. It’s a member of the “1% for the Planet” pledge, which is a commitment to donate 1% of sales to nonprofits focused on environmental sustainability.

The brewery has longstanding relationships with the Cincinnati Parks system and increasing the local tree population.

“The MadTree brand and the company’s purpose is the perfect match for Summit Park,” said Brian Kruse, director of Blue Ash Parks and Recreation. “Their leadership has been very successful in not only redeveloping existing spaces but also in enhancing the community through a commitment to the environment and local well-being.”

The 130-acre Summit Park site hosts year-round events, festivals and concerts. But it also offers more traditional park-like elements, such as an observation tower, a large naturescape playground, trails, a dog park and a fishing pond.

Beyond its natural elements, the park has become a popular entertainment destination for residents of Blue Ash and surrounding areas. Blue Ash is home to more than 2,500 companies.

Summit Park currently has four on-site restaurants — Senate, the Brown Dog Cafe, Nanny Belle’s and Tahona Kitchen and Bar — and several nearby eateries and hangouts. Those include Higher Gravity Crafthaus, Chick’nCone, Gold Spoon and Creamery and a recently opened breakfast joint, Sugar n’ Spice.

The park’s master plan calls for the city to repurpose the hangar rather than removing it, said Blue Ash spokesperson Rachel Murray. She said the city had been looking for a partner to renovate the space for a while.

“The impact (of the development) will go beyond dollars by recycling the space, providing activation for an otherwise unused area, and bringing in a great partner with aligned goals that match Summit Park,” Murray added.

Terms of that lease were not immediately available. But Murray said MadTree wouldn’t receive any economic invectives from the city as part of the deal.

The MadTree Parks & Rec plan is contingent on a vote of approval by Blue Ash City Council. The vote will take place Thursday night.