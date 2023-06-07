TAMPA, FLa. — The Tampa Housing Authority is hosting a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday at it’s newest affordable housing project in South Tampa, Casa Bel Mar.
The four-story complex will include 100 new apartments, and will help reduce the long list of people waiting for affordable housing in Tampa.
What You Need To Know
- Groundbreaking Wednesday for Casa Bel Mar, new affordable housing complex in Tampa
- The complex includes 100 new apartments
- Still more than 1,500 families on the voucher program waitlist
The City of Tampa opened it’s application process for the Choice Housing Voucher Program for one week in 2021. It received 18,000 applications, and selected 3,000 of those applicants for the waitlist.
There are still more than 1,500 families on the voucher program waitlist, and 100 of them will be selected to move in to Casa Bel Mar when the project is completed.
Construction is slated to take 15 months.
Casa Bel Mar is a partnership project between the Tampa Housing Authority, City of Tampa, Hillsborough County and private developers and financiers.
Groundbreaking is scheduled for 9:30am,. and Tampa Major Jane Castor is expected to deliver remarks.