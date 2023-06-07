President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have canceled his plan to forgive student debt.

The measure had been pushed by Republicans, but it garnered a handful of Democratic votes in the Senate as well.

“It is a shame for working families across the country that lawmakers continue to pursue this unprecedented attempt to deny critical relief to millions of their own constituents,” Biden said in a statement when announcing his veto. "even as several of these same lawmakers have had tens of thousands of dollars of their own business loans forgiven by the Federal Government."

"I remain committed to continuing to make college affordable and providing this critical relief to borrowers as they work to recover from a once-in-a-century pandemic," he continued. "Therefore, I am vetoing this resolution.."

Despite the veto, Biden’s plan still isn’t secure. The Supreme Court, which is dominated by a conservative majority, is reviewing a legal challenge that could eliminate the program. A decision is expected this summer.

"The Department of Education's action is based on decades-old authority, granted by the Congress," Biden wrote. "Multiple administrations over the last two decades have used this authority, following the same procedures as my Administration, to protect borrowers from the effects of national emergencies and military deployments. The Department of Education's exercise of this authority has never previously been subject to the Congressional Review Act."

If enacted, Biden’s plan would forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 per year.

"The demand for this relief is undeniable," Biden said. "In less than 4 weeks -- during the period when the student debt relief application was available -- 26 million people applied or were deemed automatically eligible for relief. At least 16 million of those borrowers could have received debt relief already if it were not for meritless lawsuits waged by opponents of this program."

Student loan payments were paused at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they will resume in August for anyone whose debt is not wiped out by Biden’s plan.