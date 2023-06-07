BELMONT, N.C. — North Carolina’s growing film business is set to bring in $300 million annually, once it gets back on track, according to the North Carolina Film Office.

Currently, future movie and television productions are largely on hold as the Writers Guild of America strike continues.

What You Need To Know N.C. Film Office says movie-making business should bring $300 million to state annually



2021 was North Carolina's best year ever for filmmaking



Industry brings in millions of dollars and thousands of jobs, film office director says

The film office’s director, Guy Gaster, said North Carolina reached a new height with movie and television production in 2013 and 2014, as popular films like "Iron Man 3" and "The Hunger Games" chose the state to film.

After COVID-19 slowed the state’s production, movie and television studios returned in large numbers starting in 2021, according to Gaster.

“Filming is a statewide industry,” Gaster said. “In 2021, we had our best year ever.”

Between 2021 and 2022, productions spent $675 million and created more than 43,000 jobs across the state. However, Gaster said they noticed a slowdown in production near the end of 2022, as fears of a 2023 strike took hold.

“When everything returns back to normal, if you will, the state will likely be hovering around that $300 million mark annually,” Gaster said.

Gaster said Wilmington and Charlotte were popular production spots for studios, and at least one local business agreed.

“We worked on 'Hunger Games,' it filmed locally. 'Homeland' was another one that we were a big part of,” business owner Shannon Thomas said.

Thomas and her husband's Creative Solutions Special Events in Belmont has worked on about 25 movie and TV productions the last 15 years.

“I still love coming to work every day. It’s fun to be part of somebody’s very special day. Whether it’s a party for their children, or a wedding, or a corporate event that someone’s seeing to fruition. It’s really exciting to see their idea come to reality,” Thomas said.

On average, Thomas said they handle 1,500 events a year. The business provides tents, temporary flooring, cutlery and other logistics for large parties, weddings, graduations and movie productions.

Thomas said they are currently working an active production site, unaffected by the strike, but are keeping an eye on the news out of Hollywood.

“We’re concerned, right now we’re not feeling any impact for it. And, hopefully, it will pass quickly and summer will be filled with filming opportunities here in the Carolinas,” Thomas added.

Most recently, Thomas’ company provided services to the set of "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret," which was released in theaters earlier this year.