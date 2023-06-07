LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Amazon is rolling out a series of electric vehicles.

A few of these trucks are in the bay area already, noticeable by their navy and light blue colors.

The vehicles, manufactured by Rivian, were launched last year. Amazon now has more than 3,000 of the trucks making deliveries in more than 500 cities and regions across the country.

The delivery station in Land O’ Lakes is the second in Florida and first in the Bay Area to roll out the electric vehicles. A spokesperson for the company says its part of their growing mission of going green.

“This is part of Amazon’s commitment from our global climate pledge from 2019," said David Gandy, Site Lead at the Amazon delivery station in Land O’ Lakes. "The goal is to be net zero carbon by 2040 and then part of that commitment is having 100,000 of these vehicles on-road by 2030.”

Right now, there are a little more than 40 of those vehicles on-road already. More are expected in the next few weeks.