Comic actor Jay Johnston, known primarily for a voice role in ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ and roles in improv and sketch comedy shows over the past 30 years, was arrested in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court documents, Johnston was charged with three criminal counts, including civil disorder and unlawful entry of a restricted building.

Stills from multiple video sources, including Capitol CCTV stills, show Johnston aiding other rioters by pouring water over their faces, and passing along riot shields down a line, before using those shields to shove against police.

"At the approximate time that Johnston is holding the shield and moving it forward, other rioters are calling for a “shield wall” to be made. Johnston then participated with other rioters in a group assault on the officers defending the LWT entrance," an affidavit says. "Specifically, several members of the crowd joined together to push against police in a concerted movement. Johnston participated in this concerted movement and pushed along with other rioters for several seconds."

Flight records show that Johnston had round-trip flight reservations from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., leaving Jan. 4 and returning Jan. 7, 2021.

The actor voiced the character of Jimmy Pesto, Sr., on Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers.” The Daily Beast reported in Dec. 2021 that Johnston was “banned” from the animated show after the Jan. 6 attack. Johnston also has credits in “Mr. Show with Bob and David,” a sketch series starring Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, “Arrested Development” and “Moral Orel.”

The case against Johnston was filed on Monday, shortly before the FBI charged a Long Island man with assaulting officers during the Jan. 6 riot.

Peter G. Moloney, a business owner in Bayport, New York, is alleged to have used wasp spray to attack officers while wearing protective gear.

Court filings also state that Moloney attacked multiple members of the news media, including a photographer for the Associated Press, whom Moloney pulled down stairs and attacked during the riot.

Moloney has eight charges levied against him.

Johnston and Moloney are some of more than 1,000 people arrested for charges related to the riot at the Capitol, including more than 270 charged with assaulting or impeding police.