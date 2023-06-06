STURGEON BAY, Wis. — The weather was less than ideal in winter and much of the spring at Bay Shore Outfitters in Sturgeon Bay.

But that changed about three weeks ago when a long stretch of summer-like weather set in just before Memorial Day.

“Spring didn’t really take off,” said co-owner Mark Schuster. “It was cold and rainy a little bit, and didn’t take off until almost Memorial Day weekend when it got warm.”

It was a noticeable change.

“It was like a fireworks display. It was like the gates opened up for everybody coming up to Door County for the holiday weekend,” Schuster said. “It was just a madhouse of people.”

Tourism in Wisconsin is a big business.

The industry had a record year in 2022, accounting for $27.3 billion in economic impact statewide, according to new figures from the state. That figure is up about 13% from 2021.

In Door County, the impact was around $582 million, a roughly 10% increase from the previous year.

Cameryn Ehlers-Kwaterski of Destination Sturgeon Bay said the change in weather means a change in visitor traffic in the city.

“It’s like someone flipped a switch and we’re back to the craziness of the summer season and our visitors arriving,” she said. “We’ve had an uptick of traffic here at our Welcome Center, an increase in visitor guide requests, more people calling about lodging and just all-in-all more traffic through our storefronts and businesses.”

Ehlers-Kwaterski said she’s also noted a change in the demographics of travelers in the last few years.

“With the pandemic and COVID, we started to see a younger traveler with families who started coming to Door County for the first time,” she said. “Whereas Door County traditionally might have been a place that their grandparents or parents traveled to, but that younger traveler was experiencing Door County for the first time with their families.”

It’s been a strong couple of weeks in Sturgeon Bay, something Schuster said he hopes will continue.

“We’re seeing bookings for our kayak tours and rentals going late into the summer already,” he said. “I think we’re going to see a really big summer season.”