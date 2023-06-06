CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eat Black Charlotte Week, in its third year, is highlighting Black-owned restaurants to support in the community.

What You Need To Know Nearly 30 Black-owned restaurants are participating in Eat Black Charlotte Week, some offering special menu items and deals

The free Food and Culture Festival is Saturday, June 10 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Victoria Yards

The event is in its third year, launching after the social justice movement started in 2020

One of the event organizers, Shay Jackson, says this is a chance for people to get out of their normal routines and try a special menu item or check out a deal at a restaurant they've never tried before.

"These businesses are the heart of Charlotte, ultimately," Jackson said.

Nearly 30 businesses are participating this year.

Mr. Seafood is back and participating for the third year in a row. Co-owner, Chika Williams says for the past two years Eat Black Charlotte has been their busiest week of the year, bringing in a 50-60% boost in sales and exposing their business to new customers.

Jackson says the week started as a hashtag, highlighting Black-owned businesses as part of the social justice movement that ignited in 2020 after the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. By 2021, it was launched as a full fledged week, leading up to the Food and Culture Festival.

"A lot of [the businesses] were really struggling during the pandemic, so we've seen a significant increase in sales, foot traffic and we've even brought in a lot of other Black-owned food trucks and restaurants to the Charlotte area, which has really helped grow the community," Jackson said.

This year, the free Food and Culture Festival is Saturday, June 10 at Victoria Yards from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Jolof on Wheels is a food truck participating for the first time this year. Owner Mohamed Kambe says he has gained thousands of social media followers just from being listed with the Eat Black Charlotte event, and he sees three times as many customers when organizer and social media influencer Cory Wilkins posts his food.

"They really put me on the map," Kambe said. "Whenever they posted my stuff, really, I would get crazy lines for days so they've been a big big part of my success."