Apple announced its highly-anticipated augmented reality headset Vision Pro on Monday at its Worldwide Developers Conference and provided a first look at the interactive experiences that will be available on the device, including content from Disney.

What You Need To Know Apple unveiled a new Vision Pro AR headset on Monday during WWDC 2023



Bob Iger joined the presentation to reveal a partnership between Disney and Apple



Apple's headset will include the Disney+ streaming service on day one of launch



Users will be able to interact with Disney shows in new ways and view them from virtual spaces

With Vision Pro, priced at $3,499, users will be able to interact with digital content in a space that mixes reality with virtual reality.

Disney CEO Bob joined the presentation to reveal the company has partnered with Apple to bring its Disney+ streaming service to the headset when it launches early next year.

“We’re constantly in search of new ways to entertain, inform and inspire our fans by combining extraordinary creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences,” Iger said. “And we believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that can make our vision a reality.”

A teaser video showed how the headset will let users watch content in a variety of virtual spaces such as another planet for an episode of “The Mandalorian” on an underwater world for a National Geographic special.

The video also showed how the technology will bring Disney’s theme parks into users’ homes virtually, with a parade, fireworks and Cinderella Castle at Disney World appearing before their eyes.

Iger said Apple’s technology will also Disney to “create deeply personal experiences that bring our fans closer to the characters they love and more deeply immersed in our stories.”

Apple has not yet announced a launch date for Vision Pro, but Disney+ content will be available on the device on day one.