WAHIAWA, Hawaii — When Walter and Beatrice Takara opened Kilani Bakery in the small town of Wahiawa on Aug. 16, 1959, little did they know how much a part of the community the tiny establishment would become.

Beatrice was the daughter of 9th Avenue Bakery owner Chosei Zukeran. Walter Takara was employed as the baker. Beatrice was 32 and Walter, 31.

As their son, Sidney Takara, and his wife, Dawn, shares, Beatrice was on the social side of the business. “She was always outside talking with the customers,” said Sidney. “She was very interactive,” echoed Dawn.

Sidney, 72, co-owns Kilani Bakery with his brother Jeffrey, 65. Sidney will be buying out his brother when Jeffrey retires in June. They also have a sister, Pamela Takara.

On May 4, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Small Business Awards for Hawaii honored 23 winners in a variety of categories. Sidney was presented with the Family-Owned Small Business of the Year Award for the County of Honolulu.

“We were surprised,” said Sidney. Dawn said they didn’t think anything would come of the nomination since there are many other businesses just as worthy of the award.

Back in the day, changing tastes

When Kilani Bakery opened in 1959, its original site was the two-story building next to the Wahiawa Dialysis Center currently located across from Wahiawa General Hospital.

“Our warehouse was up there (on the second floor), so we had to carry the 100-pound bags of sugar and flour up and down the steps,” said Sidney. “We lived in (another portion of) the warehouse in the back of the bakery. It was two bedrooms, kitchen and no bathroom. We had to go out and use the bakery’s bathroom.”

Sidney helped in the bakery while going to elementary school. He recalls his grandfather tending to a campfire over which the azuki beans were cooked. “It takes a long time to cook the beans and we couldn’t use the bakery stove that many hours,” said Sidney. “So we had to cook it outside over an open fire. I used to go to the woodshed to bring the wood to keep it going.”

Dawn said the azuki was made from scratch. When the bakery got a gas stove in later years, the baker would come in the morning to start the process, which would take up to five hours. “It was a long process, so over a campfire would probably be longer.”

Azuki was the prime ingredient in the anpan and black sugar doughnut (a fried version of an anpan) pastries. Both items, popular back in the day, are now only made on the weekends.

“The azuki is so expensive,” said Dawn.

“And back then, it (azuki baked goods) was popular,” said Sidney. “We had a hard time this year; not too much (was sold).”

“The younger generation, they don’t eat it,” added Dawn. “When I first started working at the bakery, on Easter Sunday, there would be like, 20 to 22 sheet pans they would make. This year, (we made) four pans, and we had a hard time. I think the younger generation, they don’t know a lot of the older pastries, so it’s different. I think (maybe) the older generation didn’t really introduce it to the younger generation as much.”

Adds Sidney, “Now they come to the bakery, and they want the sweet stuff, like Chantilly, and eclairs with all the chocolate on top.”

“They love the Chantilly Squares. Anything with Chantilly,” added Dawn. “Hawaii people also love custard.”

Sidney’s parents eventually stepped back from the business when Walter stopped working around 2012 following an illness. He passed in 2014. Beatrice is now 96 years old.

Sidney took over the reins of the bakery when he was “60-ish,” according to Dawn. But his parents had long been grooming him since he was in elementary school.

Two of the couple’s children have also been readied to step in once Sidney is ready to retire.

Their eldest daughter, Ashley, has worked the front and the back of the bakery; she also decorates the cakes and creates new items for customers. Son Gavin takes care of the books.

“Like I told them, I said, ‘You know, it’s hard work. You’re not going to get rich off this,’” said Dawn. She explains that when her in-laws ran the bakery, it was in the “glory days.” “But now, you kind of scrimp and go month to month.”

Facing multiple challenges

One challenge their children will face is the shortage of ingredients. It started when the COVID-19 pandemic created a demand for products, including baking ingredients, since people were stuck at home.

“I order a lot of items on Amazon now,” said Dawn. “Ingredients that I have to fly in are so expensive. Like starches; there’s still a shortage of starches.”

She added, “When we went to the baking convention, we talked to the manufacturers, and they said they just can’t get stuff. They predicted the shortage was going to continue this year; even possibly into next year.”

Sidney mentioned having to buy about eight bags of sugar just the day before.

“We only go for the good ingredients, so it’s a little bit more expensive,” he explained. “That’s why we had to buy all this sugar yesterday. They want to throw all this off-brand sugar or even bran flour (at us). But we stick to the original, not whatever is cheaper.”

Another challenge: inflation. In wanting to be transparent with its customers when prices started increasing in 2022, the bakery posted a 2021 versus 2022 price comparison on its Facebook page in July 2022. Azuki: $79.55 vs. $164.14. Eggs: $71.82 vs. $135.44. Butter: $106.56 vs. $155.88.

One of the biggest challenges for the community bakery, as with all businesses during that time, was having to close its doors when the pandemic hit.

“We knew we were going to suffer if we shut down, but we always considered the health of our employees first over money,” said Dawn. The first time they closed was for a little less than a month; the second time was over a month.

The staff adjusted to the situation and set up a table at the entrance to sell select items. The bakery communicated with customers via its Facebook page so that the community knew what was available and when. By then, everyone appreciated any small sign of normalcy, and buying fresh-baked goodies was a part of it.

Challenge has also come from in-store bakeries such as those at Foodland, Costco and Safeway.

“People were comparing us to Costco, like, ‘How come you guys are expensive?’” said Dawn. “When you walk into our bakery, everything you see is how we make our money. When you go into Costco, you have a million items. They can put a five cents markup on each item and still be way ahead of us. And you don’t know how many of their items are frozen or pre-made. Everything we make is from scratch using high-quality butter and other ingredients.”

Nowadays, "help wanted" signs are visible in store windows and advertisements, but when Kilani Bakery reopened after COVID, the staff was ready to return to work.

“We set a date (to reopen),” said Sidney. “Everybody came back, all the workers. That’s what you call a family bakery.”

“We’ve been blessed with our employees,” said Dawn. “We’re going to lose one next month, but for the most part, our employees have been here for 20-plus years.” One of them is Tina, whom Dawn describes as the “real friendly one in the morning.” She’s been with Kilani for close to 35 years.

Keeping it simple, old school

Comparing the number of items Sidney’s parents sold back in the day, Sidney and Dawn agree it’s less. However, the brownies remain the No. 1 seller.

So who is the master keeper of the brownie recipe?

“Him,” said Dawn, nodding toward her husband, who nodded in agreement.

“Well, my son knows it; he’s the one who makes it now,” responded Sidney.

Is there only one person at a time who knows the recipe? “Yeah … we try to keep it in the family,” smiled Sidney.

When asked about the Kilani Bakery’s philosophy, “Keep it simple,” responded Sidney.

Dawn added, “We keep it old school. We want our place to be the one that through the generations, you remember, and can come back to, and we’ll still have the same things as before. So, very old school.”

Sandy Enomoto-Endo, one of the bakery’s Facebook followers, responded to a post, saying, “We would die if we couldn’t satisfy our brownie cravings.” Then added, “My mom took great joy having your anpan that my brother would take to her at the care home … she lived to 99.” Enomoto-Endo also mentioned custard Danish cupcakes and buttermilk biscuits as staples back in the day.

Reading comments posted by followers illustrates the love and support for the small bakery with a big heart.

The bakery offers new items now and then. “Maybe 10 years ago we brought the Okinawa sweet potato turnover,” said Dawn. “This year it’s the Brownie Bombs (created by daughter Ashley). My daughter also created the Chantilly Squares. So we try to bring in little things, but we still want to keep it more old school.”

Customer Sara Lyn Toledo, 52, agrees with the philosophy. Growing up on the North Shore, she moved to Las Vegas five years ago because it was more affordable for her family. She is on Oahu to celebrate her parents’ 70th birthdays.

“Kilani Bakery is a bakery that we’ve always been to because of the brownies, of course,” said Toledo. “That is our number one, our favorite. I have two daughters with me in Vegas, and they love the brownies, and of course, the Chantilly.

“This is one of the stops. Every time I come to Hawaii, this is one of the pit stops that I need to stop at,” said Toledo, laughing.

“We are really, really thankful for everyone’s support through the years with the pandemic until now,” added Dawn. “We try to keep it very family. That’s what we like, the community. We try to treat everyone like family.”

Dawn also addresses rumors of the bakery closing that come around every few years. “We have always been very transparent with our customers,” she said. “I promise you, if that day ever comes, you will hear it directly from us. I will post it on Instagram or Facebook, and we’ll let our customers know that the day has come. Otherwise, it’s just a rumor.”

Fans can follow Kilani Bakery’s social media accounts on Facebook or Instagram to learn about upcoming specials, especially as the bakery’s 65th anniversary comes around in 2024. 808-621-5662, 704 Kilani Ave., Wahiawa. Hours: 6 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 7 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; closed on Monday and Tuesday.

