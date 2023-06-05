A 71-year-old Howard Beach resident won a $476 million Mega Millions jackpot in April, the New York Lottery announced in a statement Monday afternoon.

Johnnie Taylor, who recently retired from his job as a building handyman in Manhattan, purchased the winning ticket at Liberty Beer & Convenience on Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park. Taylor usually buys his tickets at the Queens convenience store, which is near his local subway station, according to the New York Lottery.

The New York Lottery says the $476 million jackpot is the largest Mega Millions prize won in New York since the game launched in the state in 2002.

Taylor now plans to travel, buy a new home, get a new car and donate to his local church, according to the lottery’s press release.

"It still doesn't feel real," Taylor said in the press release.

Taylor chose to take the cash value of the prize, which after state and federal withholding totaled $157,288,402, according to the New York Lottery.

"The New York Lottery congratulates Mr. Taylor on winning this historic jackpot, the sales for which brought millions of dollars to New York's public schools and lottery retailers across the state," New York State Gaming Commission Chairman Brian O'Dwyer said in a press release.

Liberty Beer & Convenience will get $10,000 for selling the winning ticket, which at the time was the 13th-largest prize in the history of the lottery.

The winning numbers for the April 14 drawing were 23, 27, 41, 48 and 51. The Mega Ball was 22, and the Megaplier was 2x.

Before April, the previous top prize for a Mega Millions jackpot in New York was a $437 million jackpot sold in Huntington on Long Island in 2019.