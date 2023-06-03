CLEVELAND — Rich Paul, LeBron James’ longtime friend and agent, launched his new brand Klutch Athletics in the city where he grew up.

Now, he has launched Klutch Athletics, an apparel brand in partnership with New Balance

On Friday, Paul talked to a group of kids at Xhibition, a boutique show store, where his new clothing line with New Balance will be sold.

“When you think about Klutch and what that entails, just being kind. Kindness never hurts, love is never wasted, unity and being unified starts with you. Trust makes it possible. Community is a mentality,” he said.

Klutch Sports is Paul’s sports agency, which represents many high-profile athletes. His new venture branches out into the apparel business.

“I want it to be inclusive. I want people to feel good about it. I want people to be able to wear a brand in which, and support a brand in which they actually believe in,” he said.

Paul explained there is no other place he would have wanted to launch this brand, since he’s from Cleveland.

“I felt it was important to start right here in Cleveland,” he said.

He said that it was important to give back to the community where he grew up and speak to kids that used to be just like him.

“Whenever you are able to give hope, give insight, be an example. It’s a great thing, and so I can’t do that enough. I wish I could do this every day; it’s just that important,” he said.