ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While cities like St. Cloud and Port St. Lucie decided to cancel or modify their Pride month events due to safety concerns, St. Pete Pride is moving forward as planned with their pride month kick-off block party set for Friday night in the Grand Central District.

In all, St. Pete Pride is holding 10 events throughout the month of June that all culminates with the parade along the city’s waterfront

“We appreciate all the inquires into this season's events,” the organization posted to Facebook. “St Pete Pride, with the support of the City of St. Petersburg and our community partners, will be happening as planned. 10 events across the month of June, including our annual parade scheduled for June 24. Drag community welcome with open arms. Any and all official announcements and updates regarding St Pete Pride events will come from a St Pete Pride official channel. You can't stop Pride.”

The kick-off block party will be held along Central Avenue, with popular spots like Cocktails and Dog Bar taking part in the festivities.

Dog Bar owner Fred Metzler says years ago, businesses in the Grand Central District had to capitalize on Pride month in order to make it through the slower summer season. But now, he says, it’s just not like that anymore.

“Over the last few years its become more about the actual celebration itself, about the inclusiveness,” he said.

Metzler says he’s spoken to his staff members and St. Pete Police about preparing for this year’s pride events and is hoping for a smooth and celebratory month.

“Pride started as a protest and it’s kind of got a little bit of that feel this year because of the new laws,” he said. “I would lie if I didn’t say I think it makes a lot of us just a little nervous.”

Businesses across the Grand Central district are hoping Friday’s block party is a success with the fun, inclusive nature it has had in years past.

“I think we’re going to get a lot more of the feel based on how that goes, but fully expect it to be the wonderful all inclusive party that it usually is.. but we cant lose site of the fact that there are underlying tones this year that haven’t been there in the past,” Metzler said. “Live and let live is all anybody around here wants to do and if we can accomplish that for a month, and celebrate diversity, it will be a really successful pride.”

St. Pete Police plan to have an increased presence at all public Pride events.

“The St. Petersburg Police Department is working closely with Pride organizers to make sure the events are safe, welcoming, and can be enjoyed by all. We will be working with our state and federal partners and will have an increased presence at the public Pride events,” spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez wrote in a statement.

The block party begins at 7 p.m. at Central Ave and 23rd St. N.

Tampa’s ‘Pride on the River’ event has also been canceled for this upcoming fall.