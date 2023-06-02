PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Have you ever heard of tooth gems? What about smiles that sparkle, bottom tooth bling or dental décor? Whatever you call the process of adding tiny pieces of jewels to your teeth, the trend is becoming more popular with celebrities and just about anyone who wants to brighten up their smile.

In a now-viral online video, a Bay area tooth gem installer is sounding off about how she learned the hard way that applying tooth gems in the state of Florida is against the law.

Britany Vargo sounds like a professional, but she’s not a licensed dentist. She’s a full-time nurse and a part-time tooth gem installer. Well, she was a tooth gem installer until recently.

“I’ve gotten certified by three different people to learn how to do this,” she said. “And when I got shut down last year, I decided to pivot because I had so much money invested at that point and so I became a whole seller for tooth gem suppliers.”

Vargo said she was working out of a Pinellas County tattoo shop when she got a visit from who she thought was two customers.

“The minute they saw me, they started asking if I was a nurse. I said, ‘Yeah, but I hear you’re here for tooth gems,’ and they’re like, ‘Yeah,’ and we started talking and I was guiding them to my station,” Vargo said. “When we got to my station is when they pulled their badges and said they were from the Department of Health.”

We reached out to the Florida Department of Health and they said applying tooth gems is considered practicing dentistry and it requires a license.

A revised 2022 Florida Board of Dentistry rulebook doesn’t spell out tooth gems by name, but it does address that anyone performing and getting paid for dental services of any kind, must be a licensed dentist.

The document reads in part, “Supplying artificial substitutes for the natural teeth or furnishing, supplying, constructing, reproducing, or repairing any prosthetic denture, bridge, appliance, or any other structure designed to be worn in the human mouth except on the written work order of a duly licensed dentist.”

“Before I decided to open this business, I hired a lawyer to look into the regulations for me and at the time there were no regulations. It was unregulated. And so they proceeded to tell me the laws changed three weeks ago from when I was shut down,” Vargo said.

When she started her company, BeDazzled Smilez, she said it was as a side business but she planned to eventually do it full-time.

“During COVID, it was really hard for all of us nurses and so I wanted a way out, a lot of nurses wanted a way out, so this was it,” she said. “This was my golden ticket. And I thought I can just do this and use my creative personality and have fun.”

Vargo said when she opened up shop in 2021, installing tooth gems was perfectly legal and lucrative at the time.

She said tooth gem installations average about $90 a piece. But Dr. Carver Little, who owns Dunedin Family Dentistry, said there’s higher price to pay getting dental work done by someone who isn’t a licensed dentist.

“The danger comes from a couple different fronts, I would say,” said Dr. Little. “The one that jumps out to me first is infection control. So, dental offices and dental professionals are just that and we are professionals and we’re trained to eliminate the spread of diseases from one person to another.”

Dr. Little said there’s certain kinds of equipment needed to disinfect dental tools. Not having them, combined with a lack of training, is something he says could leave people with a frown instead of a smile.

“It’s very much like having cosmetic bonding done on your front teeth. The same way you wouldn’t go to somebody who’s not a licensed dentist to add bonding on your front teeth, the same kind of thing applies,” he said.

But Vargo said she isn’t giving up on her quest to install tooth gems safely and properly.

“That’s my biggest goal and priority, is safety and being done properly, and I know that’s dentists’ goals too because they’re seeing bootleggers and people putting nail glue on their teeth and ruining them,” she said.

Now she’s chomping at the bit to get in front of the board of dentistry to try and change their minds or come to a compromise.

“The Board of Dentistry and the Department of Health are the ones that are shutting us down. So, I would love to get in front of the board and make this a regulation,” she said.

The state’s health department said an unlicensed person applying tooth gems could receive a cease-and-desist notice and/or a citation of a minimum of $1,000. Florida is one of a few states that regulate the procedure.