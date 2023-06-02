A federal judge assigned to The Walt Disney Company lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recused himself from the case on Thursday, citing a relative’s financial interest in the company as the reason.

In a filing, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker denied a motion filed by DeSantis’ legal team last month requesting that the judge recuse himself because of potential bias based on comments he made in previous cases.

Walker said the motion was “wholly without merit.”

“In fact, I find the motion is nothing more than rank judge-shopping,” he wrote.

Instead, Walker said the decision to disqualify himself was due to a relative “within the third degree” owning 30 shares of Disney stock.

“Even though I believe it is highly unlikely that these proceedings will have a substantial effect on The Walt Disney Company, I choose to err on the side of caution — which, here, is also the side of judicial integrity — and disqualify myself,” Walker wrote.

The case has been assigned to Judge Allen C. Winsor, an appointee of President Donald Trump. Walker, a President Barack Obama-appointee, has ruled against DeSantis in previous cases, including one challenging the Stop Woke Act.

Walker’s decision is the latest turn in the ongoing DeSantis vs. Disney feud, which began last year after the company publicly opposed the Parental Rights in Education legislation, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics, which restricts discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms.

In April, Disney filed a lawsuit against DeSantis and the DeSantis-appointed board overseeing its special taxing district, alleging a “targeted campaign of government retaliation.” The suit came after the board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District voted to void development deals Disney made with the previous Reedy Creek Improvement District board before the new board took over.