TAMPA, Fla. — Interim Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw has been named as the city’s new chief.

During a news conference Friday morning, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced the city was forgoing a national search to name Bercaw as permanent chief.

Bercaw, 51, is a 27-year veteran of the department and has been interim chief since Mary O'Connor resigned in December

Bercaw, a 27-year veteran of the police department, has served as interim chief the last six months. He became interim chief following the resignation of former chief Mary O’Connor.

Bercaw, 51, who has been with the department since 1997, was named acting chief the same day O’Connor resigned. Bercaw has worked in all of the city's three districts.

"While this will be the beginning of a new chapter, we're not starting over by any means," Bercaw said. "It's keeping that momentum going. and that skill set that I have with the leaders standing behind me and to my side and that's keeping Tampa the best place to live in the nation."

Castor said she was confident in forgoing a national search as she watched Bercaw perform the job during the last few months.

"We wanted to ensure that we had the best leading this organization," said Castor, the city's former police chief herself. "And so over the past six months, Lee Bercaw has shown me day after day, as well as city council, as well as the union, as well as the men and women of the Tampa police department and our community, that we had the best candidate right here in the city of Tampa."

Bercaw still has to go before the city council for confirmation. That could happen as soon as June 15.