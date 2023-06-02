City of Buffalo officials released the results of the 2022 Blizzard Report done by NYU Wagner's Rudin Center Thursday. The report, titled "Lessons Learned from the Buffalo Blizzard," was commissioned by Mayor Byron Brown to seek out what was done right and wrong in prep and response to the Christmas Blizzard where 47 people died in the city.

The report included a number of recommendations and changes that can be enacted as soon as next storm season, including additional snow response equipment, new positions specific to emergency weather response, establishing a business communication system and FEMA notification system, improving physical equipment like DPW facilities, installing better signage of storm warnings in public places and addressing equity issues involving bills and repairs.

Mayor Brown says the city will also create a storm response task force of 20 members made up of local and state workers.

In previous interviews I've done with leaders of the report, it is not intended to "fault" any organizations or administrations, rather find areas to improve response. — Brianne Roesser (@SPECNewsBrianne) June 2, 2023

For the report, a research team consisting of nine individuals and additional advisors investigated four primary areas of impact, including Roads (how disastrous road conditions and insufficient snow removal resources impeded the storm response and recovery), Utilities (how power losses affected residents and city operations), Communications (how warnings and emergency messages were communicated to the public), and Equity (how the storm exacerbated existing inequities in the city of Buffalo).

"The research team was asked to review the response to an unprecedented storm that occurred over a holiday. As such, the report should not be read as a suggestion of negligent conduct by any of the respondents or government officials, many of whom were heroic in a time of crisis," a portion of the report read. "This report provides a roadmap for helping the city make meaningful progress."