WORCESTER, Mass. - The results are in from an April poll done in Worcester by the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce.

They surveyed 500 Worcester residents over the phone and found most said cost of living and crime were the two biggest issues facing the city. 71% of people are also in favor of building more apartments in Worcester.

When it comes to Worcester’s leadership, 63% of people said the primary focus for the city council should be creating more jobs for Worcester residents.

“Our population has grown significantly here in Worcester, we need more good jobs for those people,” said chamber CEO Tim Murray. “So the council, working with the business community in other partners, one of the indicators out of (the survey) is that should be a top priority of the council and all of us collectively in roles that make a difference in bringing jobs here.”

The poll also found 60% of people said they believe Worcester is moving in the right direction, while 21% said it’s moving in the wrong direction, with 19% having no opinion.