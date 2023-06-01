The Senate is set to take up a House-passed bill to suspend the United States’ debt limit for two years as soon as Thursday, but timing on when the upper chamber might act is not yet clear.

With just days to go until Monday’s fast-approaching deadline to prevent a first-ever default, time is of the essence for lawmakers to take action and send the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk.

The House overwhelmingly passed the bill, known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act, despite defections from dozens of defections from members of both parties. The final vote was 314-117, with 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats coming together to back the accord between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"I have been clear that the only path forward is a bipartisan compromise that can earn the support of both parties," President Biden said in a statement after the vote Wednesday night. "This agreement meets that test. I urge the Senate to pass it as quickly as possible so that I can sign it into law, and our country can continue building the strongest economy in the world."

"I have been thinking about this day before my vote for Speaker because I knew the debt ceiling was coming," McCarthy said at a press conference following the vote. "I wanted to make history. I wanted to do something no other Congress has done, that we would literally turn the ship and for the first time in quite some time, we'd spend less than we spent the year before. Tonight, we all made history."

"Is it everything I wanted? No," McCarthy added. "But sitting with one house, with a Democratic Senate and a Democratic president who didn't want to meet with us, I think we did pretty dang good for the American public."

The agreement, and the overwhelmingly bipartisan vote, comes after months of back-and-forth negotiations heated talks between House Republicans, who demanded steep spending cuts in exchange for any action on the debt limit, and the White House, which initially refused to negotiate over the country’s borrowing power.

The House-passed measure suspends the debt limit for two years in exchange for two years of spending caps and other provisions, including clawing back some COVID-19 funds, imposing new work requirements for Americans receiving food aid, and clearing the way for a controversial pipeline in West Virginia backed by Sen. Joe Manchin, but opposed by many of his Democratic colleagues.

The bill sparked outcry among conservative members of McCarthy’s conference, who argued that it doesn’t go far enough to curtail spending. One House Republican, North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop, publicly floated voting to remove McCarthy from his post over the vote.

“The indication in the vote that more Democrats voted for the bill than Republicans did … is a sign who got the best of the deal,” Bishop said on Fox News Wednesday night after the vote, adding: “It split the Republican conference deeply, and now Kevin McCarthy’s got to figure out how we reacquire the unity that we started the year with.”

Progressives also balked at the bill, citing concerns about some of the bill’s provisions, including the new work requirements on food aid. But the defections – 71 from the Republican side and 46 from the Democratic side – were not nearly enough to overcome the overwhelming bipartisan support for the bill.

The measure now heads to the Senate, which is set to take it up imminently with just days to go before Monday’s deadline to lift the debt limit or risk a first-ever U.S. default, which could roil the global economy. To that end, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., quickly took the first procedural steps to begin consideration of the bill shortly after it was passed late Wednesday night.

"The Senate will stay in session until we send a bill avoiding default to President Biden's desk,” Schumer said Thursday as he opened the upper chamber. “We will keep working until the job is done. Time is a luxury the Senate does not have if we want to prevent default."

“Last night's house vote was a resounding affirmation of bipartisanship, which I hope bodes well for quick movement here in the Senate,” the New York Democrat added.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., offered his full backing of the bill, saying that the measure "makes the most serious headway in years towards curbing Washington Democrats' reckless spending addiction."

"The bill that the House just passed has the potential to cut federal spending by $1.5 trillion," the Kentucky Republican said. "Now the Senate has the chance to make that important progress."

"Preserving the full faith and credit of the United States was going to come down to an agreement that could pass both the people's house and earn the president's signature," McConnell said. "In other words, direct negotiations between speaker McCarthy and President Biden."

But some Senate lawmakers – on both sides of the aisle – are pushing for amendments to the bill, which could potentially slow things down.

Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky have pledged to introduce amendments to the bill. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat, introduced an amendment Thursday to strip the provision about the Manchin-backed Mountain Valley Pipeline from the bill,

Schumer made the case that there is “no good reason to bring this process down to the wire,” noting that adding amendments to the bill – which would send it back to the House – would be unacceptable.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have also publicly said they will not back the bill, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a 2024 presidential candidate, and North Carolina Sen. Ted Budd.

“Throughout this process, I have said that we should only raise the debt ceiling if we fix Washington’s spending addiction,” Budd said in a statement Thursday. “Unfortunately, this bill fails to do that. The bill normalizes pandemic-era spending levels, greenlights trillions more, and retains the vast majority of President Biden’s IRS expansion. While I respect Speaker McCarthy’s efforts to force President Biden to the negotiating table, this final product does not fundamentally alter our country’s disastrous fiscal path.”