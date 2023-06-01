LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After more than half a century, Dee's Louisville is closing its doors.

The owners are ready to retire, but not before one last sale.

Paula Abell is a crafter.

"I just love it. It's a great way to get away and just relax," said Abell. She always gets her supplies from one special shop.

"I’ve been shopping with Dee’s since back in the 70s when they were over in Chenowith Square," Abell said.

However, the owners of Dee's Louisville announced their retirement and will be closing their store after fifty-two years.

The store has everything from home décor, Derby hats and artificial flowers.

"It's a wonderful place and we all really enjoyed being able to come in find ribbons to go with things and whatever it is that we needed," said fellow Dee's shopper Kate Nitzken.

However, many do not just shop at Dee's for the supplies.

"Their employees here, their ladies are so spectacular, they’re very — they do great jobs," said Abell.

The sale in honor of retirement started Thursday morning. There is currently 20% off all merchandise. The sale is expected to run until August.

"I was (the) third person in line and I’ve been here since 9:10," said Abell.

She waited in line for checkout with friends. The line wrapped all around the store. Loyal shoppers came out to support and thank the store for what they have provided for the Louisville community.