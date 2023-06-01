CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Storm preparation is underway in various sectors, including at the Citrus County-owned Crystal River Airport, a critical resource for the community during and after storms.

"You can't wait until it's storming; you have to do it ahead of time," Chief Flight instructor Gudi Davis said of proactive measures, including newly installed generators.

“They might need services, so with this new generator we will be better able to help them.”

Her family has been leasing the Crystal River Airport since 1978, which currently facilitates approximately 20 daily departures and arrivals.

Davis has taken pride in caring for the airport.

"It’s been my life for the last 42 years,” she said. “That’s what we do day in and day out.”

Over several decades, Davis has honed her expertise in protecting planes from potential damage during storms.

Davis and her team are responsible for overseeing around 25 hangars and vigilantly monitoring weather conditions.

The Crystal Aero Group, founded by Gudi Davis and her late husband Captain Tom Davis, operates at the Crystal River Airport.

They provide training to both local and international students, some of whom may stay in the United States for extended periods.

Davis shares, "Quite often we have taken students home with us so they wouldn't be alone; many have never experienced hurricanes."

To meet emergency demands, the airport maintains several fuel trucks that are refueled before the storm's arrival.

Davis notes that emergency helicopters often seek shelter at the airport during nearby storms, enabling them to refuel as necessary.