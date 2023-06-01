CHICOPEE, Mass. - Building Chicopee into a destination for businesses and families is an everyday mission for the city's chamber of commerce.

Executive director Melissa Breor was taking a boots on the ground approach Thursday by making stops at local businesses like Beauty Battles Lounge, an advanced beauty and wellness spa that is currently in the process of moving from there previous location on Front Street to Chicopee Center.

It's a move that Breor believes will go a long way towards reviving the downtown area.

"Beauty Batlles Lounge moving to Chicopee Center is a testament to all the work we've been doing to re-develop and work on bringing Chicopee Center back to life," Breor said. "It's still an ongoing process. There's still some vacant storefronts of course."

It's a win for both sides. Lounge owner Ashley Batlle said her business has seen a steady stream of success over its five years in Chicopee.

The success and move to a new building will help her offer even more services.

"Now that we're moving, we're actually going to be offering a lot of more wellness services, where we have a cryo chamber, we have himalayan salt chamber, sauna and a sensory deprivation bed as well," Batlle said.

Breor also stopped by O'Connell's Irish Pub, which opened it's doors on Chicopee Street this past November.

Owner Blake Bryan is a part of a group that runs other pubs across western Massachusetts. He said Chicopee has come with its own unique set of challenges, but creating a good rapport with the community has allowed the business to thrive.

"Coming from Springfield business and Agawam and what not, this is something that takes a lot of delicacy," Bryan said. "You have to really get to know the people, get to know the neighborhood, get to know what their wants are. And over the last six months we've really dove in and I think we've finally found the rhythm and pattern that makes us successful."

For Breor, the location itself makes the business a perfect spot for the city.

"This corner over here in Willamsett, it's a new business, it's exciting," she said. "There's a lot of great traffic that goes by and I think it's a nice addition to the Chicopee scene."

Breor said the chamber gets many calls every day from people wondering about opening potential businesses to hosting community events. It's a lot of work, but Breor said she's excited to continue investing in the city.

"There's still a lot of untapped potential," Breor said. "And I'm looking forward to having some time this summer to work more on economic development and supporting our business community."

The chamber said anyone who may have a business idea for Chicopee should contact them through their website.