YBOR CITY, Fla. — An Ybor City business owner says he is excited about the progress he’s seeing on the outskirts of the community.

What You Need To Know George Vazquez opened the barber shop Brooklyn Cuts with a friend four years ago in Ybor City



He said the area was a ghost town when he first moved there



The city plans to conduct a study this summer to take a closer look at the state of Ybor City

“It’s a win, win for everybody,” said barber George Vazquez.

It’s located a few blocks from the main Seventh Avenue strip, on the 600 block of 19th Street.

“It was a lot more homeless people, a lot more abandoned houses, a lot more broken down houses,” he said.

But Vazquez says he saw a lot of potential, and now more residential and commercial properties are being built at a dizzying pace.

“The way it’s growing, it’s beautiful to see,” Vazquez said. “From where it’s going to where it’s been, it’s beautiful to see.”

Vazquez said all that progress has been good for his business, as new residents and business owners come by for haircuts. He said visitors who have stopped at the Port on their cruises have also come by for haircuts.

“It’s not just local, it’s tourism,” Vazquez said. “I bank on tourism daily to be able to feed new business.”

Vazquez said he believes his decision to come to Ybor City likely helped to spark interest from other business owners.

