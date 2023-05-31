ORLANDO, Fla. — If you love decadent desserts, you’re in luck! Jojo’s ShakeBAR opened its first Florida location on International Drive in March.

What You Need To Know JoJo's ShakeBAR brings nostalgic diner fares to Orlando



The dessert diner is located at the Pointe Orlando on International Drive



Customers are transported back to a simpler time with vintage tongue-in-cheek details and nods to Central Florida’s iconic attractions



They also serve up diner classics, salads and gluten-free and vegan options

The company’s master shakers are hard at work creating sinfully sweet creations and are sharing their secrets.

You can blend up a sinfully sweet Girl Scout cookie shake and blueberry lavender milk bar at home in this week’s Chef’s Kitchen.

Olga Vega-Miranda is a master shaker and says you need a special set of skills to work there.

“You have to love ice cream, candy, and playing,” said Vega-Miranda.

She loves crafting Girl Scout cookie shakes and the first step is making a homemade s’more.

While there are no actual Girl Scout cookies in it, the flavors are inspired by the beloved thin mint.

“We actually toss miniature Andes mints inside of the shake that gives it that girl scout. We’ve got the torches, the marshmallows, and we’ve just added on a few little elements and we’ve kept it with that colorful green inspiration that the Girl Scouts give us,” said Vega-Miranda.

Once that is mixed up, it’s time to make some fun toppers, like a homemade s’more and a chocolate-covered pretzel rod.

“Obviously what Jo’s does is very over the top rambunctious toppers,” said Vega-Miranda.

Once that is done, Vega-Miranda moves on to making some of JoJo’s signature milk bars.

“So now we are bringing out our blueberry lavender milk,” said Vega-Miranda.

They make it with infused milk, sweetened condensed milk, heavy cream and blueberry puree.

It’s a recipe she knows by heart at this point.

“I know that everybody that starts to bake, everything needs to be 100% precise and everything needs to be measured individually. I don’t like doing that,” said Vega-Miranda.

Vega-Miranda is a mom and says she makes these treats at home, which earns her some pretty serious brownie points.

“I am the favorite parent at home so not to toot my own horn, but my stuff is pretty good,” said Vega-Miranda.

Once everything is good and mixed up, it’s time to divide them into popsicle molds.

“Unfortunately, you’ll have to be setting up each one at a time. Fortunately, I can set up 26 at one time,” she said.

And then they are ready to freeze. Once they are nice and frozen, you can decorate them however you’d like!

“Lavender milk bar — as rambunctious as that name is — so should the toppings on it be. So we have colorful unicorn bark here and this is what we decorate them with. And then we are going to drizzle them with the white chocolate,” said Vega-Miranda.

Want to make your own milk bars? Here is the recipe from Vega-Miranda herself:

Blueberry Lavender Milk Bars

Ingredients:

6 oz blueberry puree

10 oz milk

1 oz Lavender syrup (add more to taste)

44 oz sweet and condensed milk

Procedures:

Measure/weigh carefully and mix everything together, ensuring everything is well incorporated.

Pour into molds, add a stick and freeze overnight

Decorate however you'd like!

Equipment Needed: