CINCINNATI — The Ohio Attorney General’s office and the Ohio Department of Insurance are warning people to be cautious of fraudulent contractors.

A contractor was just recently fined over $625,000 for breaking 71 violations of consumer laws. And there are more scammers out there looking to steal money from potential victims.

As summer begins, it's a perfect time to get much-needed house repairs done. But finding someone trustworthy to get the job done isn’t always easy.

“As the country and Ohio has experienced a number of weather-related events like tornadoes or heavy wind or rain and flooding is when we see some of these unscrupulous contractors come out and try to take advantage of the situation,” said Todd Walker, spokesperson for the Ohio department of insurance.

Walker said fraudulent contractors will do whatever they can to get your money.

“We've seen contractors starting to use quarters or hammers or golf balls to inflict damage, to simulate hail damage like we've seen hailstorms recently,” he said. “They've moved on to pulling up shingles to make it appear as if there's been some wind damage.”

That’s why Walker said it’s important that you do your research before hiring a contractor.

“First, you can check with the Ohio Secretary of State's Office to see if they're registered to do business here in Ohio, as well as the Better Business Bureau,” he said.

He said it’s also important you create a written contract to hold them accountable.

“Having it in writing is a good defense,” he said. “If they're an unscrupulous contractor, will likely not want to have you sign a contract or get a written contract upfront. We also encourage customers to get an estimate from at least three contractors.”

Walker suggests you don’t allow a contractor to pressure you on making a quick decision or make you pay upfront. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“Just be aware and be conscious and cautious of when somebody comes knocking on your door and says ‘Hey, we're here to help’,” he said. “Take a number of these steps to see what you can do to prevent yourself from this type of fraud.”

If you suspect you've been defrauded by a contractor, you are encouraged to reach out to the Department of Insurance and file a complaint.