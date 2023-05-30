Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 95, has been diagnosed with dementia, the Carter Center announced on Tuesday.

"The Carter family is sharing that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia," the statement from the Carter Center reads. "She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones."

Carter's husband, former President Jimmy Carter, has been receiving home hospice care since February after a series of hospital stays. Former President Carter, 98, is in good spirits, according to his grandson, enjoying visits with family, numerous tributes from well-wishers, and even his beloved peanut butter ice cream.

The Carters are the longest-married presidential couple, and Rosalynn Carter is the second-longest lived first lady. Jimmy Carter is the longest-lived president in U.S. history, and has the longest-ever post-presidency.

