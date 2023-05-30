A new local grocer is opening in Rochester’s Culver-Merchants neighborhood that's all about farm to market goods available in a convenient location.

Provisions Local Goods on Culver Road will celebrate its grand opening Sat., June 3.

What You Need To Know Provisions Local Goods is a small grocer with local produce, meats, dairy, eggs, microgreens, honey, maple, artisan bread, baked goods, pantry items, household products and more



It's located at 1316 Culver Rd. in Rochester



The grand opening is June 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Vendors will be popping up to visit as well as raffles, giveaways and more

Jen Dondero loves the Culver-Merchants neighborhood. She grew up here. She graduated from Rochester's School of the Arts. After living in Vermont and Oregon, she's back in Rochester as an artisan baker. She was inspired to make the move to a brick and mortar and is getting a little help by way of some other entrepreneurs she met at Rochester area farmer's markets. Now Dondero, Chad Flint from Flint Maple, and Ben, creator of Botanical Ben are going into business together to open Provisions Local Goods.

“I was telling Chad about the space and he was like, ‘Well, we should do the store there and I was like alright let’s do it.’ So I just jumped on and that was only probably about a month and a half ago and we are just pulling it together,” laughed Jen Dondero, co-owner of Provisions.

Dondero took over a space that her longtime hair stylist was in. He recently relocated his salon next door and suggested Dondero open Provisions in his former location. In just a couple of days the handcrafted, rustic shelves at the quaint store will be full of locally grown and sustainably made products including produce, meat, eggs and honey. There’s cheese from Sunset View Creamery and how about some sour cherry jam from Rainwater Farms.

It’s a dream come true for Dondero.

There are so many local amazing artists here and there’s not really that many places,” Dondero said. “You have Lori’s and Abundance, but those are bigger and further from here and there are a lot of people right here in the city looking to get that stuff. So yes, it is super exciting. Sometimes things fall into place and you just got to leap and make it happen. Thank God there are three of us."

Provisions grand opening is Saturday at 10 am. It's located at 1316 Culver Rd. about halfway between East Main Street in Empire Boulevard.