WARREN, Ohio — Niles resident and graduate Alyssia Fletcher went to Trumbull Career and Technical Center to study Bio-Technology and wanted to pursue a career in Forensic Science.

After that path didn’t suit her, the 18-year-old chose to chart a different path.

Fletcher started working with a program called Jobs for Ohio’s Graduates, helping her to connect with a Warren-based hub for energy entrepreneurs, Brite Energy Innovators.

“I deal a lot with timekeeping and finances, accounts payable, receivable. It’s honestly taken me pretty far because they hired me out of it, and since then I’ve got promoted, I’ve started full time,” said Fletcher.

Gina Peplow is well accustomed to hearing about success stories.

She is an Employer and Community Engagement Professional at nonprofit, Jobs For Ohio’s Graduates.

The organization advocates for youth ages 16 to 24 in communities who are having challenges at home, or in their professional or personal lives.

“They could have challenges with transportation, lack of opportunities within their community. Lack of exposures, even a challenge barrier. We’re able to eliminate those so they can reach their definition of success to meet sustainable goals,” said Peplow.

“My grandma encouraged me to do this, and I’ve been in the program ever since,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher said Jobs for Ohio’s Graduates has helped her with social skills and breaking out of her comfort zone.

As for the future, she hopes to see where the job at Brite takes her.

“I can definitely see this long-term. Right now, I’m taking classes to better aid me. I would have never known that this place existed,” said Fletcher.

Jobs for Ohio’s Graduates has served more than 30,000 at-risk youth since 1987 and more than 1,000 per year in nearly a half dozen locations in northeast Ohio.