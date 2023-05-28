The Hickey Freeman Factory Sales has always been a tradition in Rochester. But this year is a little different after the brand announced that it will move its operations to Mexico at the end of the month.

“We heard so many stories over the past few days about how people would plan for the best strategy to get here early, so we figured really one of the most appropriate ways for us to wish Hickey Freeman good luck on the next leg of its journey was to do the Rochester Factory sale that people love so much,” said Michael Kelly, project manager for Hickey Freeman Factory Store in Rochester.

The Hickey Freeman label has been a staple to Rochester for nearly 125 years. While the licenser has decided to go with another company going forward, that won’t take the company out of Rochester.

“We’ll be continuing to make incredibly high quality, made-in-America suits right on North Clinton Avenue, but we’ll be going forward under the brand name Rochester Tailored Clothing,” Kelly said.

The factory store will remain at 275 East Avenue and employ people who have worked with them for decades as they have hope to continue to pass on the tradition and knowledge that they have for nearly the past 125 years.

“We’re so much more than just the label,” Kelly said. “We are the heritage and the tradition and the experience that started with Hickey Freeman over the past 125 years.”

This year’s factory sale is focused on getting Hickey Freeman merchandise out to the public before the Rochester factory is unable to transact the label after June 1. The sale has brought immense support from the community.

“[It's been] really overwhelmingly positive," Kelly said. "Once they understand that the people and the factory are still going to be here [and] still going to be such an integral part of the community over on North Clinton Ave."

It’s a community the company is proud to be and stay a part of.

“It’s just been so special to have all these people with such a long-term relationship to our brand and to our factory,” Kelly said. “To have them coming in and telling us all the wonderful stories of the suits they’ve got or the places in the factory that their families and their parents worked for years and years and years.”

The company will reopen in June as Rochester Tailored Clothing and looks forward to the next chapter.

“I think the future is very bright,” said Kelly.