ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A group of St. Pete Beach residents are fighting back against development on the barrier island.

Members of Protect St. Pete Beach, a grassroots organization, have started a petition to ask city commission to slow down new construction projects.

Those who back the petition said they're not completely against development, but want to make sure new projects aren't threatening wildlife, creating more traffic on Gulf Blvd. or taking away the character of the beach town they love.

Recently, the TradeWinds Resort filed an application for a Conditional Use Permit for its expansion.

“We’d really like the commissioners of the city to take a hard look and take a pause in what we’re doing for development and say ‘we really want to take a hard look at the safety issues, the environmental issues and the quality of keeping St. Pete Beach what is has been historically,'" said resident William Schwinghammer.

Schwinghammer moved to St. Pete Beach back in 2014 and finds it unique compared to other similar beach towns.

"I like that it’s hometown, I like that it’s family-oriented," he said. "I like that it’s not over-developed, I like that there’s not high-rise wall of buildings you can actually see the sun and feel the beach and everything."

The group is asking for city commissioners to revise the comprehensive plan and to put a temporary pause on Conditional Use Permits that allow properties in the Large Resort District to add more rooms.

The TradeWinds Resort recently filed an application for one of those permits for its expansion – which would add 650 new rooms, three new pools, three parking garages and 18,000 square feet in new retail space.

Schwinghammer said he loves the simple way of life on St. Pete Beach and he fears projects like this are going to overrun the city.

“They have a right because they’re property owners but we have rights as homeowners to not let them destroy our homes, not let them destroy the quality of life here," he said.

Joe Smith, the CEO of 1754 Properties, which owns the TradeWinds, said the company takes the community's input seriously. He said the resort is planning to add a number of measures to help offset the impact from expansion, including widening the sidewalks, investing in a storm water drain project and adding new parking to match the number of new guests.

"We continue to work with the city and the city staff to make sure that we’re listening to the community," Smith said. "We think the community’s had some good ideas and we’ve actually been really excited about the input."

Smith added that the company is aware of the concerns about expansion potentially adding more traffic to Gulf Blvd.

"We’re going to great strides to alleviate any kind of congestion expansion would bring," he said. "We are fully confident that traffic studies that were released in the future show that the additional traffic that is brought is fully within the limits that are expected and allowed."

Smith said the expansion is going to be a long process and they are open to hearing feedback from residents. He expects a vote on the resort's Conditional Use Permit application in the coming months.