HENDERSON, Ky. — The body of an inmate who escaped from an Ohio prison has been found in the Ohio River.

Fifty-year-old Bradley Gillespie was spotted in Henderson earlier this week after the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction announced he and 47-year-old James Lee escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima “after concealing themselves in a dumpster.”

Henderson Police announced they found Gillespie’s body on Sunday and would confirm with an autopsy on Tuesday. According to the police, it was a boater who discovered the body.

Gillespie has been imprisoned since 2016 for murder. Lee, serving a sentence imposed in 2021 for burglary and safecracking, was recaptured early Wednesday in Kentucky after a police pursuit of a stolen car the men were believed to be in ended in a crash and a foot chase, authorities said.

The two men were reported missing Tuesday after Lee’s absence was discovered during an 11 a.m. prisoner count and an emergency count then revealed that Gillespie was also missing. Authorities said the two men were last seen on surveillance video inside the facility just after 8:40 a.m. Monday.

