RALEIGH, N.C. — As of May 3, the Federal Reserve approved its 10th interest rate increase in just over a year, although the Fed did signal that this could soon come to an end.

Fayetteville financial professional Alan Porter with Strategic Wealth Strategies explained how the Fed’s decision could impact people’s financial future.

The banking industry has faced three collapses so far this year, and yet the Fed decided to move forward with another rate hike.

“They want to cool inflation because the economy is growing too fast and when they raise these interest rates, it cools because it slows the job market and people will be spending less,” Porter said.

Porter says there are things people can do right now to protect themselves and keep their money safe:

Keep your savings and investments diversified

Pay off high interest debt

Create a long-term financial plan

“People need to understand about the effective interest costs they're paying on their debt. If they get out of debt, they solve a lot of problems,” Porter said.

"I think we're in a recession right now because they just changed the definition of a recession," Porter said. "But here's the thing: Recessions are bad, but not so much for the younger because they have time to recover. But for people that are older and in retirement, recession can be very, very volatile to their financial situation."