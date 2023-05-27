ORLANDO, Fla. — During Memorial Day weekend, more than 42 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles away from home.

According to AAA, nearly 3.4 million people will be catching a flight and some of those passengers will be going through the Orlando and Tampa International airports.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority expects more than 1.1 million travelers to move through the airport during the busy holiday weekend.

The Orlando airport’s new West Park Place economy lot has 3,100 additional parking spots to accommodate that influx of traffic. The new parking lot is on Tradeport Drive.

As the seventh busiest airport in the country, Orlando International is preparing for a high volume of travelers, with officials predicting they could see nearly 170,000 travelers just Saturday.

“Well, in anticipation of the Memorial Day travel, in anticipation of the summer travel, we do have, TSA has what they call the NDO, which is basically supplemental staff, that they gather from other airports that are a little less busy,” said Marquez Griffin, VP of Airport Operations. “They deploy them here in Orlando to assist with some of the lines and taking care of the passengers.”

Meanwhile in Tampa, the airport is gearing up for what officials predict will be its busiest summer yet. Airlines have added extra routes and with seat capacity expected to be high for anticipated high demand, TSA is reporting record passenger volumes.

Tampa International expects to see an average of approximately 70,000 passengers per day, with as many as 90,000 passengers on its busiest days, which are typically Saturdays and Sundays. So far this year, the Airport has seen nearly five percent more passengers compared to the same year-to-date period in 2019.

Regardless of where you’re traveling to or from, officials do recommend you get to your departure airport three hours early to account for any unexpected delays or wait times.

AAA expects this to be the busiest Memorial Day weekend for airports since 2005.