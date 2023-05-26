ORLANDO, Fla. — Sprouts Farmers Market is expanding to Orlando with a new store at 12500 Lake Underhill Road in the Waterford Lakes Village shopping mall.

The grocer known for healthy foods will open on Aug. 4 at 7 a.m.

The chain is looking to hire 95 full-time and part-time employees with “a passion for fresh, natural and organic products,” according to the Sprouts's press release.

The store will hold a virtual hiring event on Wednesday, June 7, for interested candidates. Potential employees can visit the Sprouts Career Portal and reference Store 651 to apply.

An in-person hiring event will also be held on June 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Orlando-East at 12125 High Tech Ave. in Orlando. Candidates can apply ahead of time, but walk-in applicants are also welcome to attend the event.

Employment opportunities include:

Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy Clerks

Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator

To learn more about open positions and team member benefits, visit sprouts.com/careers.

For a list of other Sprouts locations, visit sprouts.com/stores.