ORLANDO, Fla. — Sprouts Farmers Market is expanding to Orlando with a new store at 12500 Lake Underhill Road in the Waterford Lakes Village shopping mall.
The grocer known for healthy foods will open on Aug. 4 at 7 a.m.
The chain is looking to hire 95 full-time and part-time employees with “a passion for fresh, natural and organic products,” according to the Sprouts's press release.
The store will hold a virtual hiring event on Wednesday, June 7, for interested candidates. Potential employees can visit the Sprouts Career Portal and reference Store 651 to apply.
An in-person hiring event will also be held on June 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Orlando-East at 12125 High Tech Ave. in Orlando. Candidates can apply ahead of time, but walk-in applicants are also welcome to attend the event.
Employment opportunities include:
- Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)
- Cashiers
- Courtesy Clerks
- Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator
To learn more about open positions and team member benefits, visit sprouts.com/careers.
For a list of other Sprouts locations, visit sprouts.com/stores.