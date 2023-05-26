RALEIGH, N.C. — If you’re packing up boxes and searching for the best deals to help you move, you’re not alone. May is National Moving Month, as we enter the peak moving season.



What You Need To Know On average, people lose more than $16,000 per claim to moving fraud and scams, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration



According to the Better Business Bureau, North Carolinians lost about $3,000 to moving scams that were reported to the organization's Scam Tracker



Be sure to check the business’ online consumer report card here before signing a contract

According to the Census Bureau, an estimated 27.1 million Americans moved last year. It leaves many at risk to be taken advantage of by moving-related fraud and scams.

While the exact numbers can be hard to track, these types of scams have cost consumers an average of $16,200 per claim, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.



The Better Business Bureau’s Nick Hill suggests people thoroughly research a company and its reviews before signing a contract or paying money.

“A great place to start is on the Better Business Bureau, where you can read customer reviews and see ratings of moving companies,” Hill said. “Also, if you've had friends or family that have recently done a move, it might be a good idea to reach out to them, see who they've used and see who they can recommend to you.”

One of the most common moving scams Hill says they see are situations where scammers hold your belongings hostage, while demanding more money.

“One of the newer, more prevalent and probably one the most annoying moving scams we see actually happens after the moving company has already packed up your stuff and you get a call saying that you need to pay an extra fee that you didn't know about to have it delivered,” Hill said.

“It could be really tricky in those situations,” he said. “You may want to call the attorney general's office to see if they can assist you then.”

The big red flag to look out for, according to Hill, is a lack of transparency with the moving company.

“One thing that you should really watch out for is if a moving company fails to answer your questions or they just totally avoid contact with you,” Hill said. “So, when you are trying to work with a company, try to get as much information from them as possible, especially before you sign a contract.”

He also recommends making sure the company has the proper licensing.

