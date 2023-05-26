FLORIDA — With hurricane season beginning June 1, Floridians will want to prepare for the storm season ahead.
NOAA released its outlook for the upcoming hurricane season, predicting near-normal activity.
On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a $2.7 billion tax relief plan, kicking off the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday this weekend.
Providing $144 million for the sales tax holidays, Floridians can purchase certain items tax-free from May 27 through June 9.
A second hurricane sales tax holiday will run August 26 through September 8.
Eligible items include flashlights, batteries, tarps, generators, fuel containers, and coolers.
Some new items included in this year’s list are toilet paper, paper towels, soap, sunscreen, cleaning products and trash bags.